Face-to-face learning to resume for ALL students

The Cabinet of Antiguan and Barbuda has agreed to reopen schools for face-to-face learning to all students beginning in January 2022.

It said that herd immunity had been achieved within all secondary schools and that more than 80 per cent of students are now vaccinated.

“In balancing the benefits against the risk the Cabinet has agreed that face-to- face learning of all Secondary School students, whether vaccinated or not, shall commence in the new school term in January 2022,” the Cabinet notes read.

All students who attend classes and are still not vaccinated, come January 2022, will be subject to a COVID-19 test every two weeks. There will be no charges for these tests.

It was also agreed that the Ministry will conduct sessions with parents of un-vaccinated students, to inform them of “the necessity to act now and not to delay in getting their children vaccinated”.