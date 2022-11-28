Cuba offers more scholarships to Antiguan and Barbudan students

- Advertisement -

The Cuban government has provided seven additional scholarships for Antiguan and Barbudan students to pursue studies leading to medical degrees in Cuba next year.

Under the programme, four of the scholarships are being provided to local Cuban-trained doctors for specialisation in their respective fields, to include endocrinology, psychiatry, paediatrics, cardiology and nephrology, while three new applicants – two in medical and one in dentistry – will be given the opportunity to pursue studies in their fields.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the offer was in response to a request from Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The seven scholarships will be in addition to the nine granted for the 2023 academic year, which commences in February.

PM Browne commended Cuba for the move.

“Cuba has been a true friend of Antigua and Barbuda and, despite their challenges, they have trained some of our best professionals and healthcare workers,” Browne said in the release.

“They have provided the single greatest contribution to Antigua and Barbuda in the field of education and we celebrate our strong bond of friendship.”

The application period for the scholarships will remain open until December 21. Application forms are available from the scholarship division in the Office of the Prime Minister.