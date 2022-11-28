Christmas give back initiative targets Sunshine Home for Girls

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Christmas is a season for giving and what better way to spread cheer than to give to those truly in need.

‘Scrub Life Cares’, a not-for-profit entity started by Tanya Ambrose, the daughter of cricket legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, is hoping to do just that with their ‘Christmas essentials for the girls’ initiative.

Their goal this Christmas is “to remove the barriers that prevent women and girls from receiving the supplies and education needed to remain healthy during their menstruation and throughout their daily lives”.

Since 2019, the organisation has extended its arms to the Sunshine Home for Girls and has pledged to never neglect the girls.

The Sunshine Home for Girls is an institution that was established to provide a safe haven for young girls and teens who have either been abused, neglected or delinquent.

Ambrose told Observer that she hopes to “educate and empower them about their bodies, reproductive health, and how to advocate for themselves even from a young age, as well as to educate them about the importance of consent”.

She added, “We believe in normalising conversations about our bodies with our young girls as a way to make them aware of the biological processes as well as become open and comfortable.”

But the two-year-old non-profit cannot do that without the help of the public.

Ambrose is therefore calling on residents to donate at least one item to include menstrual pads, menstrual cups, tampons, toilet paper, wipes, panty liners, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, scrunchies, mini journals, pens, shampoo and conditioner, lotion, body spray, lip balm, comb, hairbrush, underwear, new and gently worn clothes, and nonperishable food.

Items can be dropped off at CHATS on Agatha Goodwin Street or can be picked up by a member of the team by calling Lyneth Freeland, Scrub Life’s Director of Community Outreach, at 723-1163.

Persons wishing to make a difference in the life of another can also donate items via the Amazon wishlist link bit.ly/Essentialsforthegirls or WhatsApp 973-641-2527 to get more information.

The deadline for donations is December 15.

The mission of ‘Scrub Life Cares’ is to help youths in the underserved, low-income communities of Antigua and Barbuda by executing an array of programmes to help alleviate poverty, enhance their educational experiences, provide counselling, and develop critical life and social skills to ensure success after completing high school.

It also aims to assist young people by enlisting volunteers to distribute snack packs and care packages to those who need food, enhance their education with literacy packages containing school supplies, and offer mentorship and tutoring programmes which will focus on supplemental education, guidance for character development, social skills, and group counselling.