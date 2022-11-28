Budding ‘Picassos’ display their skills at ArtFest

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Secondary school students and teachers displayed their crafts at the Multipurpose Cultural & Exhibition Centre during the Secondary School Visual Arts Expo, dubbed ArtFest, yesterday.

Emile Hill, Chairman of the ArtFest Planning Committee, spoke to Observer about the reasoning behind the hosting of the expo, which he attributed to his education officer in charge of visual arts, Melville Richardson.

Hill noted that the event was a few years in the making and said he was impressed by the quality of artwork on display.

Students, teachers, and officials from the education ministry – including Director of Education Clare Browne – were all in awe at some of the talents displayed by their colleagues.

Some students even took part in the interactive art wall during the event.

Hill expressed his hope that ArtFest would inspire students to become more involved and interested in art.

“The idea is to spark interest so people will say that they want to be involved and participate,” he said.

According to Hill, similar events will be planned throughout the school year, aimed at different artistic fields, including a fashion show, a panel discussion, and a design show.

The Secondary School Visual Arts Expo will continue at the Multipurpose Centre until December 2.

Photos from yesterday’s opening day of ArtFest (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)