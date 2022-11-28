Fitness challenge inspires residents to hit the ground running

- Advertisement -

Scores of local residents put their best foot forward on Saturday for the MBS Fitness Challenge Reunion aimed at boosting the nation’s health.

Most participants opted for the 12-mile trek which started at the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) headquarters on Nevis Street and made its way to Long Bay.

Others chose shorter routes which began at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium or Glanvilles. Several groups took part in the event including the police and a crew from Torturer’s Gym.

Participants were given the choice of running, walking or cycling.

The challenge was a success in light of the number of people choosing to cover the longest distance, a spokeswoman said. (Photos courtesy MBS)