CUB workers strike after breakdown in salary negotiations

Workers and line staff at Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) are withholding their services this morning.

President of the Antigua Free Trade Union, Samuel James says the employees are not satisfied with management’s position on increasing salaries, referring to it as “a break down in the negotiation process”.

CUB workers strike outside Starling Business Complex

“We think that maybe the bank is not taking us seriously and so we thought that it was necessary for us to come together as a group of employees and to show our disgust, our frustration” , our rejection of management’s position”, he told Observer.