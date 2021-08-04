29.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Covid-19 cases climb to 29

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John Medical Centre has revealed eight (8) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 2nd August 2021 at 6pm.

Two (2) of these cases were recorded on July 30th and three (3) on July 31st and three (3) on August 2nd.  

Seven (7) of the new cases are non-imported and one (1) imported.  


Two hundred and sixty-two (262) samples were processed at Sir Lester Bird MSJMC.
Four (4) recovered cases were recorded increasing the total to one thousand two hundred and thirty-nine (1239).


Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand three hundred and eleven (1311); which is inclusive of twenty-nine (29) active cases.  There are four (4)  hospitalized cases; three are (3) mild and one (1) moderate.


Meanwhile, thirty eight thousand three hundred and sixty-two (38,362) first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered of which thirty thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight (30,928) received the second dose.

 

