Application period for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships opens

PRESS RELEASE… The application period to study a master’s degree in the UK on a Chevening Scholarship opened on Tuesday 3 August and will run until 2 November 2021. Applications can now be submitted online via www.chevening.org/apply.



Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change; and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether at home in your country or on a global scale, then a Chevening scholarship could help you achieve these goals.

There is a lot to be gained from taking that bold step and submitting your application. If you believe you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would strongly encourage you to apply before the 2 November deadline.”

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Lindsy Thompson, continues to celebrate the scholarships that were awarded to Antigua and Barbuda.

Ms Thompson said: “we know there are some incredibly strong candidates here in the twin island nation, indeed last year one third of all Chevening scholarships awarded to the Eastern Caribbean went to applicants from Antigua and Barbuda. I’d encourage all future leaders who meet our criteria to apply!”

The call for 2022 to 2023 applications follows the selection of 13 scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, who won awards to study at a UK university from autumn 2021. The 2021 winners will be formally announced in a subsequent media release.

Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram. For useful tips and information throughout the application period, follow us on Facebook: UKinBarbadosandEC and on Twitter/Instagram @ukincaribbean to see more.

More information

Visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.