Crushers win big as Blackhawks stay unbeaten in 10 overs

Pigotts Crushers were huge winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Overs competition on Sunday, winning back to back on home turf, blowing away their opponents in both matches.

In their first contest, Pigotts demolished Bethesda to win by nine wickets. Bethesda, batting first, made 80 for 5 in their allotted 10 overs before Pigotts cruised home, making 86 for 1 in eight overs. Javier Drew top scored with 34 not out.

The Pigotts men were not done however, moving on to whip Jennings by 100 runs in their second match.

Occupying the crease first, Pigotts amassed a huge total, reaching 155 for 4 in their 10 overs with Rolston Tris Phillip hitting a top score of 61.

Jennings could only muster a reply of 55 for 7 in their allotted 10 overs. Dean Williams was the chief bowler for Pigotts, snatching three wickets for just two runs in his two overs.

Meanwhile, Liberta Blackhawks remained unbeaten as they enjoyed a 26 runs victory over New Winthorpes.

Kofi James smashed 34 runs as Liberta made 85 for six off their 10 overs. In reply, New Winthorpes could only reach 59 for 7 in their allotted 10 overs.

Results from the other matches were not readily available.