Reward for escaped accused murderer now 10K

February 27, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments

The police have doubled the reward offer for the recapture of triple murder accused Delano Forbes. 

The reward is now $10,000. The increase comes a week after the $5,000 reward was offered yet Forbes continue to evade lawmen.
 
The tips from residents regarding his whereabouts have all led to a dead end.
 
The police are asking any member of the public with credible information that can lead to his successful recapture, to contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.
 
Forbes escaped from the police two weeks ago while he was out in the field with them revisiting his hometown Swetes in search of evidence in relation to at least one of the murder cases has before the court.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.