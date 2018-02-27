The police have doubled the reward offer for the recapture of triple murder accused Delano Forbes.
Reward for escaped accused murderer now 10K
The reward is now $10,000. The increase comes a week after the $5,000 reward was offered yet Forbes continue to evade lawmen.
The tips from residents regarding his whereabouts have all led to a dead end.
The police are asking any member of the public with credible information that can lead to his successful recapture, to contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.
Forbes escaped from the police two weeks ago while he was out in the field with them revisiting his hometown Swetes in search of evidence in relation to at least one of the murder cases has before the court.