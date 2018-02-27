Villa return to top flight

New Story

After a nine-year hiatus, FC Aston Villa will make their return to the top flight, the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division.

It was celebration time for Villa who needed a win on Friday to affirm their spot in the top flight, beating a struggling Freemans Village Scorpions 3-0 in Freemans Village to accomplish the feat.

Rivero Yasnay (23rd), Junior Mash Sosa (50th) and Michael Roberts (67th) all found the back of the net for the victors, virtually solidifying a spot in the 2018-19 ABFA Premier league season.

The former champions now sit comfortably at the top of the 12-team standings in Division one, while the Scorpions remain at the opposite end with 6 points after 18 encounters.

Fort Road FC also found themselves in the winner’s circle last Friday, as they edged out Ottos Rangers, 1-0 at home.

Alren Lewis scored the winning goal in the 76th minute to push Fort Road on 32 points in the 3rd position.

Rangers dropped to the 5th spot with 26 points.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks were also victorious as they trumped All Saints United, 2-0.

The Blackhawks who were led by Clarence Marsh as he scored both goals in the 45th and 62nd minute have virtually one-foot set in the next season of the Premier league as they now sit on 42 points in second place.

A win in their last five matches will guarantee the country team a spot in the top flight for next season.

United slumped to 8th place with 21 points.

In the other Division One encounter, Hill Top FC and Island Original John Hughes FC played to a 1-1 draw.

Firmley Barthley got John Hughes off the mark in the 63rd minute.

Celebrations however would be cut short as Urie Smith hit one home in the 70th minute.

Hill Top remain in 7th place with 23 points while John Hughes sit on 15 points in the 10th position.