Covid-infected prisoners transferred out of 1735

All inmates confirmed to have contracted the Covid-19 virus have now been transferred to the

newly retrofitted Crabbs facility.

Acting prison chief Jermaine Anthony spoke to the move earlier this morning on Observer AM

saying “as of yesterday at 1300 hours the first group of positive inmates would have been

transferred from Her Majesty’s Prison to our medical quarantine facility at the Crabbs training

area.” He added that a total of 16 inmates were transferred in the first instance.

The Crabbs Medical Quarantine Facility at the Defence Force training site is prepared to house

50 people at present.

The acting prison head also spoke to the long-term use of the Crabbs facility saying it is

presently a temporary arrangement for the prison’s Covid-19 response but the whole concept of

the facility was for medical purposes. He said that should Covid-19 die down in the upcoming

months, there are no plans to have the facility being used for any other purpose except for

medical situations.

Anthony also addressed concerns that about 100 test results remain outstanding weeks after

samples were taken from inmates.

He said, “I would have already had this discussion with the Minister of Public Safety who would

have assured me that he will be reaching out to his counterparts in the Ministry of Health to

expediate that transfer of information that is outstanding to the prison administration.”

His comments come after the government vowed to address the concerns of prison staff –

brought under the spotlight during Monday morning’s protest outside 1735.