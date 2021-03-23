Covid-infected prisoners transferred out of 1735

All inmates confirmed to have contracted the Covid-19 virus have now been transferred to the
newly retrofitted Crabbs facility.
Acting prison chief Jermaine Anthony spoke to the move earlier this morning on Observer AM
saying “as of yesterday at 1300 hours the first group of positive inmates would have been
transferred from Her Majesty’s Prison to our medical quarantine facility at the Crabbs training
area.” He added that a total of 16 inmates were transferred in the first instance.
The Crabbs Medical Quarantine Facility at the Defence Force training site is prepared to house
50 people at present.
The acting prison head also spoke to the long-term use of the Crabbs facility saying it is
presently a temporary arrangement for the prison’s Covid-19 response but the whole concept of
the facility was for medical purposes. He said that should Covid-19 die down in the upcoming
months, there are no plans to have the facility being used for any other purpose except for
medical situations.
Anthony also addressed concerns that about 100 test results remain outstanding weeks after
samples were taken from inmates.
He said, “I would have already had this discussion with the Minister of Public Safety who would
have assured me that he will be reaching out to his counterparts in the Ministry of Health to
expediate that transfer of information that is outstanding to the prison administration.”
His comments come after the government vowed to address the concerns of prison staff –
brought under the spotlight during Monday morning’s protest outside 1735.
