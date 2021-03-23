Coast Guard gives update on mysterious boat found adrift in Antiguan waters

Spread the love













Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Elroy Skerritt has told Observer that

investigations into the origin of an unusual-looking boat found in Antiguan waters on

Monday suggest it came from as far as Morocco in northern Africa.

Skerritt said an investigation had been launched collaboratively with police and

immigration officials, subsequent to the Coast Guard’s removal of the boat from Parham

Harbour on Monday afternoon.

He said the boat was more than likely occupied by people as food and clothing

items, and other tell-tale signs of human occupancy, had been discovered on board.

The boat had no passengers when it was found.

Skerritt said the Coast Guard had contacted Moroccan search and rescue

authorities who have begun carrying out their own investigations into the appearance of

their boats in Caribbean waters.

In St Barth on Monday a similar vessel in terms of colour and insignia was spotted in

the island’s waters by fishermen. A Facebook post by the Coral Restoration St Barth

group said, “This type of boat is used very much in Western Sahara. The one found is

from Morocco. It is used for octopus fishing, specific at Araiche beach … a boat of this

type was discovered off Barbados in February 2016.”

Lieutenant Skerritt said his hope is to have the probe wrapped up as soon as

possible so that family or friends in Morocco who may know of the boats found in

Caribbean waters can have closure if they have lost loved ones at sea.

Morocco is located more than 3,500 miles from the north-east of Antigua.