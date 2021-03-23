Old Road Man Charged with Multiple House Breaking & Larceny Offences

Spread the love













ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ROYAL POLICE FORCE:

On Monday, the police arrested and charged Mark Willock of Old Road with multiple counts of House Breaking, Larceny, and Malicious Damage.

The 19yr-old man is accused of breaking into three separate houses in Old Road, and stealing several household items; including, one electrical fan, cosmetics, jewellery, mobile phones, food items, and an undisclosed sum of monies.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred sometime between the 6th and 19th of March 2021.

He is also accused of maliciously committing damage to seven vehicles in Old Road during the same period, and allegedly stole monies and other valuable items.

He is expected in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 24th March 2021.