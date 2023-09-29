Court orders goat thieves to compensate farmer

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two men have admitted to their involvement in the theft of goats from a Creekside farm, leading to orders for restitution to the affected farmer.

Keba Chiddick faced charges related to stealing two goats valued at $900 each, while Alec Francis was accused of receiving one of the stolen goats.

The men must each reimburse the owner of the animals the sum of $1,500.

The incident occurred on September 25 after the complainant secured his livestock on his farm and left. Upon his return the following morning, he discovered that two of his Nubian goats were missing.

After reviewing footage from his security camera, the farmer identified the perpetrators involved in the theft and promptly reported the incident to the police.

Subsequent examination of the footage resulted in the identification and arrest of Chiddick, who later confessed to his involvement.

Law enforcement officers then proceeded to Francis’ residence, where they located one of the stolen goats, described as black and white. Francis admitted to purchasing the goat from Chiddick for $200.

As a result, both men were charged with separate offences in connection with the theft. However, only one of the stolen goats was recovered and returned to the farmer.

During the court proceedings, Francis’ attorney, Pete-Semaj McKnight, explained that his client “saw a deal and took it” but expressed remorse for his actions and was prepared to accept a fine as punishment.

Chiddick, representing himself, claimed that he had only stolen one of the goats and was also willing to make amends for his wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the complainant told the court that there was another individual captured in the security footage alongside Chiddick, but this person has not yet been apprehended.

The farmer further informed the court that approximately five of his goats had been stolen in recent times, expressing his hope that “who get catch will pay for all”.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke who presided over the case agreed to allow the men to compensate the farmer for the two goats they were charged in relation to.

Additionally, they had to contribute towards the cost of the security cameras the farmer had to purchase due to the ongoing thefts. Both defendants were ordered to pay the victim $1,500 each by mid-October as part of their restitution.