Address by Sen. David Massiah, on the Occasion of World Tourism Day

On World Tourism Day, I would like to thank all of the workers who make the industry what it is.

Tourism has a huge impact on the global economy, accounting for 10% of global GDP and is estimated to provide over 320 million jobs.

In my country, Antigua and Barbuda, we say “Tourism is everyone’s business.” This slogan underscores how vitally important tourism jobs are for the prosperity & and growth of our economy. But it’s not enough to just have jobs, they must be good jobs if the industry is to be sustainable.

Our strategy in the ITF is based on three pillars: People, Power and Planet.

· People: Organising more workers and ensuring their voices are heard

· Power: Using our supply chain strategy and industry partners

· Planet: Building a sustainable industry

We are already making progress and it was great to see the IUF & ITF create the Tourism Workers Alliance earlier this year.

Governments, Industry and unions can achieve so much more if they work together to tackle the big issues facing the industry. To be truly sustainable, the industry must recognise the unique knowledge and experience all parties bring to the table. With a collective approach, we can deal with major issues facing the industry such as eradicating human trafficking and sexual harassment.

We must also encourage more women and young workers into the industry, so that it’s a career of choice, ending the cycle of investing in training, only for workers to leave. Ensuring tourism jobs are good jobs will secure a bright future.

Green investment is important for the industry in the long term. Our trade unions and ITF have a vital role to play in ensuring that ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is not just a corporate buzzword but a reality for all workers.

So, for everyone who is as committed and passionate about this industry as we are, join us on our journey, and let’s shape the future of this industry for all who care about it.

Happy World Tourism Day!