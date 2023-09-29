Netball Association Names 15-Member Squad for International Netball Series

- Advertisement -

The experienced Patara Davis (centre/wing attack), Kizzy Thomas (goal defence/goalkeep) and Jamila Fitz (goal attack/goalshoot/wing attack) are included in a 15-member Antigua and Barbuda Senior Women’s National Netball Team ahead of the ECCB International Netball Series slated to shoot off today at the YMCA Sports Complex.

The Antigua and Barbuda Wadadli Girls open their campaign against Dominica on September 30 at 7:30pm on Court 1 at the YMCA Sports Complex.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cayman Islands will open the tournament at 5:30pm on court 1 to be followed by Montserrat vs St Lucia at 5:45pm on Court 2. St Kitts and Nevis will face Grenada at 7:45pm on Court 2.

Antigua and Barbuda Squad: Jamila Fitz, Shermaine Reifer, Kizzy Thomas, Tashana Bloomfield, Kianna Simmons, Sharifa Simmons, Jonelly Encarnacion, Latisha Phillip, Patara Davis, Tashana Nathaniel, Kizzy Hughes, Tanya Green, Charmaine Wetherill, Naomi Ephraim and Rayana Regis.

Staff: Karen Joseph (Head Coach), Sanchez Martin (Assistant Coach) and Letitia Henry (Team Manager)