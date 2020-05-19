Cornwall: I Am Not Stressing Over Criticisms

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies off-break spin-bowler, Rahkeem Cornwall said he is not bothered by the critics but is, instead, focused on constantly improving his game at the highest level.

“I really can’t stress on that, everybody has their own opinion and if you dwell on every opinion you will find yourself get mixed up in all sorts of things so you just have to control what you can control and when the opportunity arises to go and perform you just make sure you stick to what you know and perform,” he said.

The Antiguan and Leeward Islands player’s statement comes just weeks after he was heavily criticised by former West Indies spin-bowler, Lance Gibbs.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Cornwall who was recently notified by the CWI of his place in a 29-member preparatory squad for a possible tour of England, said he wasn’t aware of the critique at the time, adding that even after reading it himself, he did not think about it much.

“I am not really on social media that much to see some of those things [comments] and if one or two people don’t say something to me I may not see it but I just don’t really dig too deep into it,” the bowler said.

Cornwall has claimed 13 wickets in two Tests for the senior regional men’s squad. He was recently retained by the St. Lucia Zouks for the pending Caribbean Premier League (CPL).