Prestigious award for Antiguan student

Antiguan Fulbright student Sarah-Anne Gresham was all smiles as she graduated – at a virtual ceremony – with a Master of Arts in women’s, gender and sexuality studies (WGSS) from George Washington University in the US on Saturday.

Gresham’s thesis focused on postcolonial literature and feminist historiography. It struck a chord with WGSS faculty members who nominated her for a Graduate Distinguished Scholar Award which is awarded to two Master’s students who have excelled academically.

They praised her “truly original” methodology to address “sophisticated questions about voice, the archive, subaltern histories and feminist storytelling”.

“Navigating this moment of uncertainty and uprooting has been one of my life’s singular challenges and so it is a tremendous relief to graduate,” Gresham told Observer. “I will be joining the PhD cohort in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Rutgers University in the fall,” she added.

Gresham is a keen activist in the twin island nation as co-founder of feminist organisation Intersect, which raises awareness about domestic violence, human trafficking, rape and sexual harassment. She has also been a staunch advocate for the legalisation of abortion.