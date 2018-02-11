Cornelius: Team will compete without Bailey

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) and a former national athlete, Everton Cornelius, has predicted that the country’s 4X1 relay team will continue to do well, even without the experience of senior national sprinter, Daniel Bailey.

Bailey did not put himself up for selection ahead of the 4-15 April Commonwealth Games in Australia but Cornelius is not too bothered, adding there are others capable of filling the void left by Bailey.

“I will leave that to the coach to decide basically, but from my end of it, I think Chevaughn is that type of person that can bring that type of leadership to the pack. He’s level-headed; I think he is a person you can sit down and talk to, so they can work together. They are accustomed to each other, they grew up together, competed against one another so I don’t really see a problem in terms of the leadership,” he said.

“I think they all know what they are supposed to be doing, so I think they will just come together and work out whatever little kinks they have to work out to make sure that their exchange and everything goes well,” he added.

The relay team comprises Cejhae Greene, Jared Jarvis, Tahir Walsh, Coull Graham and Chevaughn Walsh. Cornelius believes having been together since childhood, the athletes will complement each other well.

“The team itself is already set in its own way because when you look at it, you have Cejhae, Jared, Tahir and Chevaughn and they already have their position on the team, so it’s just a matter of moving somebody around where Bakka [Daniel Bailey] would normally run, but they all have practiced in all the different positions.

We never know what is going to happen at the end of the day, somebody can go out and run and they get injured so we have to do some little changes,” he said. The other members of the team are Jess St. John who will compete in the shot-put and high-jumper, Priscilla Frederick.

The team will be coached by former national athlete, Ted Daley.