Hurricanes in free fall with third straight loss

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, (CMC) – Leeward Islands Hurricanes lost their third on the trot to leave their Regional Super50 campaign in crisis, as they suffered a surprise 59-run defeat at the hands of minnows USA Cricket here Saturday.

Set a modest 194 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Hurricanes never really mustered a challenge and crumbled for 134 all out in the 41st over.

Justin Athanaze, batting at number nine, smashed a defiant unbeaten 47 from 51 deliveries but was the only player to shine as captain Montcin Hodge (22) and wi cketkeeper/bat sman Jaleel Clarke (20) got starts but failed to build.

Hurricanes were undone by left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige who snatched four for 38 while fast bowler Elmore Hutchinson (2-11) and left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar (2-17) claimed two wickets apiece.

Hutchinson stunned the hosts up front when he removed opener Devon Thomas (1) and Keacy Carty (0) in the space of three balls in the third over, both trapped lbw. With his side reeling on five for two, Hodge partnered with Shane Burton (15) in a 32-run second wicket stand before he too departed, giving seamer Roy Silva a return catch.

Netravalkar increased the pressure by knocking over Burton and Akeal Hosein (0) in successive deliveries, as Hurricanes slumped further to 41 for five in the 18th over. Athanaze arrived to pummel two fours and three sixes but there was to be no recovery and wickets tumbled around him, as Kenjige ran through the lower order.

Earlier, opener Sunny Sohal struck 50 and his partner, Jaskaran Malhotra, 38, as USA were bowled out for 193 after being sent in. The pair put on 81 for the first wicket but the partnership was at snail’s pace, coming from 143 deliveries. Sohal faced 90 balls and struck two fours and a six while Malhotra counted four fours and a six in a 73-ball knock.

Even after they were dismissed, USA were still in a strong position at 107 for two in the 32nd over but they lost their last eight wickets for just 86 runs.