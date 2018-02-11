Alexander scores late goal to upset Empire

Golden boy, Kemoi Alexander kept hope alive for Wadadli Events Services, Oyster, Veg International Swetes with a late goal to guarantee the newly promoted team a 2-1 victory over Cool and Smooth ACT Empire on Saturday night.

The ABFA Premier league feature match left the Antigua Recreation Grounds, mainly the Swetes fans, in excitement as Alexander would find the back of the net in the 73rd minute to give Swetes a full three points and an exit from the dreaded relegation zone as they now sit on 14 points in the 6th position. Captain Juwan Roberts scored the equaliser in the 33rd minute.

Empire drew first blood with a header by Gabrial “Skinny” Graham Jr in the 6th minute, but could not contain their young and vibrant opponents cutting their winning streak and leaving them at the bottom of the 10-team standings with 8 points.

Fitzroy Rewinding Pigotts Bullets continue their dismal fall after ending their encounter 0-0 against Hon. Samantha Marshall SAP FC.

Bullets now find themselves in the 9th spot with 10 points while SAP remain in 5th place with 20 points