Cop pleads not guilty to firing a dozen shots at occupied vehicle

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A police officer accused of firing 12 shots at a vehicle occupied by two individuals has formally denied the charges against him.

Sergeant Karim Warner appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Initially charged with discharging his firearm in a public place in connection with an incident near Emerald Cove Resort in Willikies on December 3, Warner now faces additional charges of assaulting both the male and female complainants in the matter.

The incident involved Warner allegedly firing at a white Toyota Mark X occupied by a man from Hodges Bay and his girlfriend from Liberta.

Police are said to have discovered bullet holes near the handle of one of the rear doors and spent shells around the vehicle.

The conflict leading to the alleged shooting reportedly stemmed from the male complainant’s refusal to return a vehicle leased from Warner.

In an attempt to reclaim the vehicle, Warner purportedly fired the 12 shots.

Warner has now entered a plea and is scheduled to stand trial on May 29.

The prosecution has identified 7 potential witnesses in the case, where Warner is represented by Attorney Andrew O’Kola.