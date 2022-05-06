Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion to honour memory of late media personality today

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The contributions of the late great media personality, Carl Joseph, will be recognised this weekend as organisers of the Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion announced today that they would be issuing an award in his honour.

Joseph, who worked at Observer media before his sudden death two years ago, was also a part of the media and organising team for the T20 Explosion.

Event Coordinator, Dario Barthley, went into detail about the initiative.

“We have added one award to the closing ceremony, and it’s one that is very important to us. That award will be the Carl Joseph award for sportsmanship. It’s important that we add that to the cadre of awards,” Barthley said.

“It will be chosen by the match officials of the tournament and awarded to a team. It is important to ensure that we honor Carl. He is actually the first person to get Amir to do a radio interview,” he joked, “but Carl is someone that we cherished and we thought it was only right to do this in his honour.”

Barthley went on to say that it would only be fitting to remember Joseph who played such an integral role in the growth of the competition over the years.

The father-of-one was well known in the sporting arena as head coach at Marlin Swim Club which he founded with mother of his child, and close friend, Elisabeth Watkins.

The former Voice of the People and Good Morning JoJo co-host passed away on March 28 2020.