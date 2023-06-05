Congratulations! Joanne C Hillhouse wins Caribbean Excellence Arts & Letters Laureate Award

- Advertisement -

2023 Anthony N Sabga College of Laureates inductees Joanne C. Hillhouse, writer from Antigua & Barbuda (Arts & Letters), Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, public health doctor from Trinidad and Tobago (Public & Civic Contributions) and Dr. Mahendra Persaud, agri-scientist from Guyana (Science & Technology). (Photos courtesy Anthony N Sabga Awards (ANSA) for Caribbean Excellence social media)

By Robert A. Emmanuel

“There was a period of time where I convinced myself it was not real because there was a period of time when I only know about it, and then when the announcement was made that it is when it became real for me.”

Those were words expressed by a gleeful Joanne Hillhouse as she shared her thoughts with Observer media yesterday after winning the Anthony N Sabga Awards (ANSA) on Saturday for Caribbean Excellence in Arts and Letters Laureate.

The prestigious award also earned Hillhouse an EC $200,000 cash prize.

After returning home from Trinidad and Tobago, Hillhouse sat in an interview on Observer media’s Big Issues to discuss her award in recognition of her creative literary work and efforts to nurture young writers.

“What has made it really hit home is the amount affirmations I have received from people, who said ‘you deserve this’ and after a while you have to start believing them and they are not just blowing smoke … so it has been a journey and last night was a Cinderella moment for me,” she said.

The Anthony N Sabga Awards are administered by the philanthropic arm of the ANSA McAL Group and presented annually to Caribbean nationals in the fields of Arts and Letters, Entrepreneurship, Public and Civic Contributions, and Science and Technology.

A press release from the organising committee noted that Hillhouse joins 57 Caribbean Laureates recognised for excellence in human endeavour that uplifts the region.

During her acceptance remarks, she told the audience, “I write because it in me. I write because my spirit bind and it cagey and need to be free. I write because things does vex me and people does irk me… I write for my people and me. I write cause is that what set me free.”

Also speaking yesterday, was a member of the committee E Ann Henry who highlighted the importance of the moment and encouraged the public to recognise the work of unsung Antiguans and Barbudans.

“It is a validation for not only Joanne but all of us, that there are among us persons whose talents, abilities, and values have not necessarily been recognised on the regional stage and … here we have someone we can really say is worthy and has been acknowledged and recognised,” Henry said.

Hillhouse was welcomed home by Director of Culture Khan Cordice (left) and Pan Coordinator, Ministry of Creative industries Patrick “Stone” Johnson. (Photo courtesy Khan Cordice)

Meanwhile, Director of Culture Khan Cordice also gave his congratulations to the awardee for her achievements.

“I would have given commendations when she was originally announced but I just want to congratulate her again on such an achievement.

“I do not think we in Antigua and Barbuda understand how important that is, not just for her but our community of creatives, especially those who see her as a mentor,” Cordice expressed.

He explained how this award could inspire the next generation of creative writers.

“I remember when people were saying that authors weren’t very frequent in these awards but now there is a female author from Antigua and Barbuda, a small island state in the Caribbean … it now sets a different bar in terms what can be attained,” he added.

Since 2006, the goal of the ANSA Caribbean Awards for Excellence has been to recognise significant Caribbean achievement, to encourage and to support the pursuit of excellence by Caribbean persons, for the benefit of the region.

Hillhouse is the author of eight books ranging from children’s illustrated stories to young adult fiction. She also founded the Wadadli Pen Prize where she awards talented up-and-coming writers from Antigua and Barbuda.