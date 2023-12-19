COL L3F ICT Training boosts agricultural skills for Antiguan farmers

In a collaborative effort between the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension Division, an ICT training course was launched on November 21st and 28th for Antiguan farmers.

This initiative, part of the COL L3F lifelong program, focuses on leveraging communication technologies to enhance learning opportunities.

The training, which covered essential computer skills such as Word, Excel, email usage, Google search, and data collection, aims to empower farmers in effective record-keeping and overall livelihood development.

Facilitated by Mr. Everton Joseph and Mr. Valmont Harmon, the first session saw the active participation of approximately 30 crop and livestock farmers.

After a brief hiatus for the Christmas season, the program is set to resume in January 2024. Mr. Owolabi Elabanjo, Chief Extension Officer, and project assistant Petranilla Estreada-Joseph expressed appreciation for the farmers’ dedication and emphasized the importance of advancing their livelihoods through ongoing learning.

Estreada-Joseph conveyed gratitude to the Commonwealth of Learning for sustained funding of the L3F lifelong project and acknowledged the valuable contributions of the facilitators.

Looking ahead to 2024, there is anticipation for the graduation of previous participants, showcasing the program’s positive impact on the local agricultural community.

The COL L3F ICT Training exemplifies a commitment to equipping farmers with essential digital skills, paving the way for a more technologically adept and sustainable agricultural sector in Antigua and Barbuda.