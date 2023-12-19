FAO Workshop advances anticipatory action for agriculture in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) successfully concluded its second workshop on Early Warning Systems and Anticipatory Action for Agriculture, held on December 6th and 7th, 2023, in Antigua and Barbuda.

This workshop is part of a regional series, with the first in Guyana in November and the third scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 in Barbados.

Dr. Roberto Sandoval, the Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Emergency Focal Point for FAO Sub-regional Office for the Caribbean, facilitated the workshop.

Anticipatory Action is gaining recognition as a pivotal approach in disaster risk management.

This method, when integrated with investments in disaster risk reduction and resilience building, addresses vulnerability and safeguards development gains.

By protecting livelihoods from immediate hazards, enhancing assistance effectiveness, reducing emergency response costs, and improving community resilience, anticipatory action proves indispensable.

The foundation of any anticipatory action system lies in early warning systems, which enable the timely monitoring and communication of impending hazards.

