Codrington to receive major infrastructure development

A Barbudan architect and planner who has been playing a significant role in designing a “new” Codrington was invited to this week’s Cabinet meeting.

The new Codrington will include hundreds of homes, schools, supermarkets, churches, according to Cabinet.

Today he added a technical and vocational center and an early childhood education center. The new Codrington will be built on more than 1,000 acres of land.

The Cabinet was further informed that the airport will occupy a total of 240 acres of land to include the runway, the terminal building, the Flight Based Operator (FBO) and apron space for parking of airplanes.