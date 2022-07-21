Amnesty certificate holders will no longer require work permits

- Advertisement -

The Labour Commissioner, Head of the Passport Division, Chief Immigration Officer and a total of fourteen officials were invited to Cabinet to discuss the manner in which the amnesty program works, and how the granting of citizenship and passports is executed.

It was agreed that a person who has been granted an amnesty certificate for residency will not require a work permit in order to hold employment in Antigua and Barbuda.

It is also agreed that a person who has been granted an amnesty certificate for citizenship does not require a work permit to accept employment in Antigua and Barbuda.

The residency certificate is valid for three years to allow the resident to complete seven years of lawful residence in Antigua and Barbuda, leading to citizenship.

The Immigration Officers who deal directly with those who are accessing applications for extension of time or for amnesty have indicated that they apply very high customer-service standards, at all times.