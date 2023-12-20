CIBC FCIB Christmas Caravan spreads the season of goodwill

- Advertisement -

For the fourth consecutive year, the CIBC FCIB Christmas Caravan has made Christmas very special for those in need. Christmas is a time of giving and sharing and that tradition is fully supported and encouraged by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“Christmas is such a joyous time of the year that we do as much as we can to support those in need so that they too can be happy.

We believe that it is our duty to give back to our communities and while we do so in many tangible ways through our sponsorships and donations throughout the year, we try to do more at Christmas.

This year the Christmas Caravan will donate $32,500,” said Ladesa James-Williams, the bank’s Country Head.

Prior to the Caravan moving off, $5,000 each were presented to the Friends of the Care Project and the Gard Centre and $2,500 to Good Humans 268.

Another $5,000 worth of food products and household supplies were also presented to 3 needy families.

The Caravan bearing members of staff, with music, gifts and cheques then made its first stop at the Antigua & Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities who were presented with a cheque for $5,000.

The next stop was at the Pediatric Ward at the SLBMC. There, the bank also made a donation of $5,000.

The final stop was at the Soup Kitchen. The bank presented another $5,000 to support this essential service to the needy.

“We started this initiative of the Christmas Caravan in 2020 to ease the pressures brought by the Covid Pandemic and it was such a rewarding experience for all of us, that we just had to keep doing it,” said Ladesa James-Williams, the bank’s Country Head.