Three Antiguans secure spots in Caribbean Baking Awards finals

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three talented Antiguan bakers have not only conquered two rounds but have also clinched spots in the finals of the inaugural Caribbean Baking Awards. Their journey in this competition kicked off over a month ago.

Timoy Titus, a teacher and owner of ‘Teez Delights’, found himself nominated across multiple categories, including best wedding cake, best buttercream cake, best cookie art, cake hero, baker of the year (small business), and cake artist of the year.

Reflecting on his nominations, Titus candidly admitted, “To be honest, coming from a small country and considering that there are individuals nominated from larger countries… I was a bit hesitant about how well I would fare.”

Despite his initial reservations, he expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support and success in the competition, emphasising that it has not only brought him tremendous happiness but also underscored the extensive support network surrounding him.

In an elated tone, Titus remarked, “I am really, really happy. I am really, really grateful. I guess it has truly solidified in my mind the amount of support that surrounds me.”

‘Teez Delights’, established approximately 11 years ago, stands as a testament to Titus’s unwavering dedication and profound passion for the art of baking.

Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence, the creative force behind ‘Creative Confections’, earned her place in the finals in the best buttercream cake category. She and Titus will go head to head against nine contestants from other Caribbean countries.

Initially nominated for ‘rising star’, her journey in the competition has been nothing short of inspiring.

‘Creative Confections’ came to life in 2011 and opened its doors to the public in 2012.

Philip Kapcio, the mastermind behind ‘Philton’s Cakery’, received nominations in three prestigious categories: Best bake shop of the year, baker of the year, and cake artist of the year.

Now, Kapcio stands proudly as one of three finalists in the bake shop of the year category. His journey in the culinary landscape in Antigua began in 1994 when he launched the bakery and a restaurant alongside a partner who managed the restaurant.

Following his partner’s departure a year later, he independently operated the business for a decade before redirecting his sole attention to the bakery.

Shanda Webster-Glasgow, the organiser of the awards, shared insights into the competition’s structure. While the preliminary and semi-final rounds relied on public votes, the final round will see a panel of judges assessing the work (via pictures) from all the bakers. Those scores will be added to the public votes.

The winners are set to be unveiled on February 17 during a ceremony in Tortola.