Church leader says Covid-19 does not stop worship

For quite some time, the pews of churches were barely half full.

Instead, in the height of the pandemic, scores of parishioners switched to watching services online, hinting at what a post-pandemic future might look like.

But one pastor is not concerned about having a small in person congregation.

Pastor of the Christian Ministries Center Bishop Charlesworth Browne says the pandemic has enabled him and many other church leaders to expand their reach.

Browne also says that despite popular belief, person’ faith has been made stronger.