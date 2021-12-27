Investigation into fake vaccine cards continues

Charges are yet to be laid on a nurse suspected of forging vaccine cards.

To date, the Ministry of Health has merely handed over the investigation to the police.

Minister of Public Safety Steadroy Benjamin says that an update will be provided as soon as the police has completed their investigation.

In late November this year, an investigation was launched into the conduct of a health care worker after it was revealed that she distributed fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination cards.

The nurse allegedly charged over EC$1,000 per vaccine card.