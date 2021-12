Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin says residents will soon be alerted when a sex offender moves into their neighborhood by the creation of a sex offenders registry.

The formulation of a registry was being discussed for a number of years.

In fact, in 2019 the matter was to be tabled by Parliament but nothing came about.

Now, the AG says that once convicted, the names of all sexual offenders will be placed on a public registry from early next year.