Christmas Kettle campaign aims to feed 1,250 families this Yuletide

By Gemma Handy

It was starting to feel a lot like Christmas for shoppers at one of the country’s largest supermarkets yesterday when the Salvation Army launched its annual festive fundraiser.

The sounds of ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Come All Ye Faithful’ rang out at the Epicurean in Friars Hill Road, thanks to the Salvation Army’s brass band and a bevy of buoyant well-wishers who convened to join in.

The charity hopes this year’s Christmas Kettle drive – which will see volunteers with their signature bells stationed outside a number of stores nationwide collecting donations – will raise more than EC$170,000.

The initiative is the Salvation Army’s most famous street campaign worldwide and the local drive will be mirrored in countries across the globe throughout the Yuletide season.

In Antigua, volunteers are on a mission to feed 1,250 families this Christmas, District Officer Major Raymoncil Pierre told Observer.

He said 75 percent of the funds collected will help pay for food parcels for needy residents, with the remainder being used to support the charity’s general operations.

“It is an important initiative because it shows love,” Major Pierre said. “It shows that we care for one another, it shows that we want everybody to be happy and everybody to have a wonderful time.”

He said previous recipients of food parcels had often expressed their gratitude by coming forward with donations for the subsequent year’s drive.

“The Salvation Army is one of the trusted organisations here in Antigua and we have surpassed our target for the last five years – and we are hoping this year will be no different,” Major Pierre added.

Friday’s lively launch also featured a carol performance by tiny tots from the Salvation Army Pre-School, suitably decked out in festive attire.

The event was supported by a number of local businesses, including CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank which kicked donations off with a EC$5,000 gift.

Volunteers brandishing red buckets will be stationed in the run-up to Christmas outside the Epicurean in Friars Hill Road, the Epicurean in Jolly Harbour, Perry Bay Supermarket, First Choice, Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares, Shoul’s Chief Store, Chase Distributors, and CostPro.

Last year, the Christmas Kettle campaign exceeded its EC$160,000 target collecting an impressive EC$205,000.