Chaneil Imhoff supports NODS St. Peter District Disaster Response Team cleanup campaign in Paynters

Recognizing the critical role of a clean environment in ensuring community safety, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) St. Peter District Disaster Response Team started their community cleanup activities in Paynters.

As a resilient nation vulnerable to various disaster scenarios, Antigua and Barbuda’s preparedness efforts must extend year-round. The cleanup initiative in Paynters is part of an ongoing effort that aims to fortify the entire constituency against potential disasters.

Acknowledging the invaluable support of the Armed Forces and the National Solid Waste Management Authority as well as the many sponsors and volunteers, Chaneil Imhoff expressed her gratitude for their contributions, which played a pivotal role in the success of today’s cleanup endeavour.

This collaborative spirit exemplifies the strength that can be achieved when government agencies, community leaders, and citizens come together to safeguard the nation’s well-being.

The cleanup activities will continue throughout the St. Peter Constituency as a part of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) St. Peter District Disaster Response Team’s education, preparedness, and awareness activities.