Anticipating sweet success: Three local bakers vie for glory in Caribbean Baking Awards

Owner of Teez Delights, Timoy Titus Owner of Creative Confections, Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence Owner of Philton’s Cakery, Philip Kapcio

By Latrishka Thomas

In a celebration of Caribbean baking, three exceptional bakers from Antigua and Barbuda await their chance to shine at the first-ever Caribbean Baking Awards.

Whether it’s crafting cakes for birthdays, weddings, or simply satiating a sweet tooth, these artisans pour their passion into every creation.

cakes made by Timoy Titus

Eleven years ago, Timoy Titus, a teacher, transformed his baking side hustle into the thriving ‘Teez Delights’.

“I remember as far back as secondary school, discovering that I really liked cooking,” Titus recalled. He went on to share that while attending secondary school, he was mentored by Rosie McMaster of Susie’s Hot Sauce at a career fair, where he found inspiration and encouragement.

From small bites to multi-tiered cakes, Titus finds fulfilment in the joy his creations bring to clients.

“This has been my life-long passion. I absolutely love what I do. Every time I hear a client who says to me this taste amazing or they were pleased with the look and the taste, it really fuels me to keep going,” he stated.

Titus is nominated for best wedding cake, best butter rum cake, best cookie art, cake hero, baker of the year (small business) and cake artist of the year.

Thankful for the nominations, he conveyed that “with time has come growth. At this juncture, the process isn’t as challenging anymore, but I’m consistently learning and evolving.”

cakes made by Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence

Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence of ‘Creative Confections’ is nominated in the categories of best butter rum cake and Rising Star.

Watching her mother baking with her bare hands sparked her curiosity, and one day she made her first chocolate cake, thereby igniting her passion for baking.

‘Creative Confections’ came to life in 2011 but opened to the public in 2012.

Specialising in diverse flavours and styles, Jackson-Lawrence turns creative ideas into delectable treats.

She says that “no matter how tall the order is and the design seems impossible to pull off, I put my passion into bringing to life the ideas brought to me by them.”

Cakes made by Philip Kapcio

Philip Kapcio, the genius behind ‘Philton’s Cakery’, boasts nominations in three categories: Best Bakery Shop of the Year, Baker of the Year, and Cake Artist of the Year.

With a culinary journey that began decades ago, Kapcio transitioned from being an Executive Chef at a local resort to focusing solely on desserts.

He launched a bakery and restaurant in 1994 alongside a partner who managed the restaurant aspect. Following his partner’s departure a year later, he independently operated the business for a decade before redirecting his sole attention to the bakery.

Kapcio established ‘Philton’s Cakery’ which is known for its “every day cakes for every occasion”.

According to him, his cheesecake has become the most popular, but ” in the beginning, it was actually not popular because cheese in a cake was a difficult concept.” As for his chocolate butter rum cake, he proudly claims it as his signature creation, saying, “I invented it.”

Reflecting on the nomination, Kapcio expresses pride, calling it a “feather in his cap”.

These nominees, passionate about their craft, have earned the opportunity to compete on the regional stage.

Organiser Shanda Webster-Glasgow expresses that the Caribbean Baking Awards celebrate not just the culinary talent but also the rich heritage of the region.

With 13 Caribbean islands participating and 31 nominees awaiting the results of the votes, the awards promise a feast for the senses.

Voting polls opened on October 14 and close on November 14.

Persons can vote as many times as they wish in each category for their favourite baker or bakery at www.caribbeanbakingawards.com.

The grand celebration unfolds on February 16 and 17, featuring a cake and wine tasting showcase on February 16.

This event invites Caribbean cake artists to depict their island’s culture through vibrant, theme-inspired creations.

They will have to use the colours or depict their island’s culture and give a history of their island through their two- or three-tiered cake.

The awards will culminate on February 17 with the ceremony where winners in each category will be unveiled.