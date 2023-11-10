Antigua and Barbuda Commits to Regional and Global Education Collaboration at UNESCO’s Conventions Ceremony

- Advertisement -

In a pivotal ceremony held at the third UNESCO Conventions Ceremony during the 42nd session of the General Conference, the Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Daryll S. MATTHEW, marked a historic moment by formally signing the Regional Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Diplomas, and Degrees in Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Amid the setting of UNESCO’s headquarters, Minister Daryll S. MATTHEW represented Antigua and Barbuda, solidifying the nation’s commitment to fostering educational cooperation within the Latin American and Caribbean regions. The signing of this pivotal Regional Convention symbolizes Antigua and Barbuda’s strong dedication to promoting regional educational partnerships and enhancing academic recognition within these territories.

Furthermore, within the dynamic landscape of the 42nd session, Hon. Minister Daryll S. MATTHEW made significant commitments by pledging to ratify two other critical conventions. The endorsements of the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education and the Convention on Technical and Vocational Education underscores Antigua and Barbuda’s unwavering dedication to global initiatives aimed at advancing education, transcending borders, and propelling educational progress on an international scale.

During the ministerial segment on education, Minister Daryll S. MATTHEW indicated that these signatures and ratifications echo Antigua and Barbuda’s resolute stance in advocating for global educational collaboration. These initiatives represent the nation’s dedication to fostering scientific cooperation and educational exchange for the collective benefit and advancement of all participating nations.

This momentous ceremony drew the attendance of distinguished dignitaries, including eight other Ministers of Education from member countries, permanent delegates to UNESCO, representatives of the UNESCO organization, and the esteemed members of the Antigua and Barbuda Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris. This dedicated team, led by H.E. Boris LATOUR, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO, along with its Deputy Permanent Delegate, Mr. Timothée BAUER, embodies the nation’s commitment to global educational advancement and collaboration.

Antigua and Barbuda’s resolute commitment to these conventions stands as a shining example of its unwavering dedication to fostering international educational collaboration and promoting the advancement of education on a global scale. These initiatives signal a promising future for educational partnerships that transcend borders, contributing to the collective advancement of educational opportunities and recognition on an international level.