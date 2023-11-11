Strong 34-member Team Represents Antigua and Barbuda at OECS Swimming Championships

- Advertisement -

A 34-member National Swim Team, accompanied by a four-member management and coaching staff, left the country’s shores on Thursday evening for St Lucia where they will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the 31st OECS Swimming Championships from November 10-12.

Leading the selections is 2022 Junior Sports Woman of the Year, Ellie Shaw. Shaw is joined by Madison McMillan, national record holder in the girls 100 meters backstroke and Tivon Benjamin, national record holder in the boys 100 meters butterfly.

Shaw and McMillan will both compete in the 13-14 girls category while Benjamin will look to make waves in the boys’ 15-17 category.

Other noted selections are Anya DeGannes in the girls’ 11-12 category, Aunjelique Liddie in the girls’ 15-17 age category, Bianca Mitchell in the girls’ 18 and over and Jair Smith in the boys’ 18 and over category.

The team is being coached by Wayne Mitchell with Elizabeth Watkins and Nelson Molina as his assistants. Kem Warner travels as Team Manager.

Full Squad: (Girls 8 & Under) Jordin Howell, Isabel Nicholas; (Boys 8 & Under) Zane Williams, Jalen Weste; (Girls 9-10) Keziah Joseph, Kaylee Warner, Elizabeth Sukumaran, Alyssa Watkins; (Boys 9-10) Alessandro Bazzoni, Christopher Walter, Mkazo Lindsay; (Girls 11-12) Anya DeGannes, Vizuri Lindsay, Alaysia Liddie; (Boys 11-12) Reuben Edwards, Jamie Tranter, Zahid Derrick; (Girls 13-14) Ellie Shaw, Madison McMillan, Isabelle Bremner, Davina Barton; (Boys 13-14) Jai Sindhi, Espriit Shaw, Davien Barton; (Girls 15-17) Aunjelique Liddie, Alandra Dublin, Kimberlee Warner; (Boys 15-17) Manav Sindhi, Tivon Benjamin, Tony Goodwin, Zardad Jan; (Girls 18 & Over), Bianca Mitchell, Anisa Lewis; (Boys 18 & Over) Jair Smith.