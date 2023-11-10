Antigua and Barbuda Outlines Vision for UNESCO’s Future

- Advertisement -

The stage was set, and the world was watching as the Minister of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Daryll S. Matthew, delivered a compelling General Policy Speech during the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO. This momentous occasion, the High-Level Segment, marked a pivotal moment in the conference, setting the tone for the future of the

organization.

Minister Matthew commenced his speech by underscoring the profound significance of UNESCO for Antigua and Barbuda. The organization plays a vital role in their multilateral engagement, aligning with the nation’s priorities in education, tourism, and the preservation of culture.

Antigua and Barbuda’s remarkable commitment to the international stage, especially UNESCO, has been striking over the past six months. Key initiatives include the establishment of the Antiguan and Barbudan Mission in Paris, the appointment of His Excellency Boris Latour as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, and the recent visit of the Honorable Prime Minister Gaston Browne to Paris for a high-level meeting with UNESCO’s Director-General, Her Excellency Audrey Azoulay.

Minister Daryll MatthewW went on to outline two vital priorities for UNESCO. Firstly, he emphasized the urgent need for protecting natural sites and oceans, highlighting their often under appreciated role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. For Antigua and Barbuda, swift action is required to safeguard unshielded natural sites and enhance protection for existing ones.

Secondly, Minister Matthew emphasized the necessity for increased support to small states, including Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and states with limited resources. He stressed that equal participation and contribution to UNESCO’s initiatives should not be constrained by financial limitations, particularly given the cumbersome process of submitting heritage site applications and the extensive commitments associated with them.

Antigua and Barbuda also voiced its concern regarding the potential politicization of debates within UNESCO. The Minister urged that UNESCO should remain focused on its core mandate, leaving political disputes to institutions within the United Nations system, such as the Security Council or the General Assembly. UNESCO’s primary purpose, preserving and advancing cultural and natural heritage, should be at the forefront of its efforts, allowing it to concentrate its resources effectively.

In conclusion, Minister Hon. Daryll S. Matthew remarked, “Let us ensure that our resources and focus are directed toward the very priorities that underpin UNESCO’s existence, thereby effecting meaningful improvements for the populations of our member states.”

Antigua and Barbuda’s vision for UNESCO is a resounding call to action, emphasizing the crucial role the organization plays in addressing global challenges and promoting peace and cooperation.