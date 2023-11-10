Andrew Antonio resigns from DNA

- Advertisement -

9th November, 2023

Marjorie Parchment

Duty Secretary General

Democratic National Alliance

Radio Range

Dear Deputy Secretary General,

I regretfully inform you of my formal resignation, effective immediately. This was a difficult decision for me to make, but I firmly believe it is the most appropriate course of action at this juncture. Working alongside the remarkable individuals within this organization has been a true pleasure, and I am grateful for the chances I have had to contribute to our shared mission.

I humbly extend my gratitude for the unwavering support and remarkable collaboration I have encountered throughout my tenure. The invaluable experience that I have gained during my tenure has been eye-opening, and I am immensely appreciative of it. I aspire to reflect on these lessons learned here and carry them with me into any future undertakings.

Thank you for your understanding, and I offer my well wishes to the Democratic National Alliance as it embarks on its future endeavours.

Sincerely,

Andrew Antonio