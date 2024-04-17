Charity’s pioneering project aims to boost disability features in schools

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A local charity is preparing to launch a project aimed at making schools more accessible for children with disabilities.

“The possibilities are endless when we talk about disability and what we can do. But it’s only going to work when we come together as one,” said Joshuanette Francis, founder of Good Humans 268.

‘Project Red’ was inspired by a child in the third grade at Potters Primary who struggles daily due to a lack of wheelchair access.

Francis told Observer that while government has provided a ramp to help the youngster reach her classroom unassisted, she remains unable to access the bathroom without help.

“At one point she didn’t have a wheelchair; her mom was taking her to school in a stroller,” Francis said.

She is hoping to encourage a nationwide endeavour whereby each member of the public donates a nominal sum to the cause.

“We’re hoping that with Project Red, individuals are able to donate one dollar. According to the statistics department, nearly 58,000 of us work. If 58,000 of us give one dollar, that means we can convert Potters Primary into an accessible school,” Francis explained.

She continued, “The project itself should span across seven years. In seven years, one person will have donated just about $85. But over the seven years we would have collected over $100,000.”

Francis also explained the various ways to donate.

She’s currently in the process of launching an app where, once logged in, there’ll be an option to make a monthly donation.

Additionally, she stated, “We’re trying to get our bank account to be a merchant ID, so you’ll be able to go onto ACB or ECAB and you make the donation of a dollar there.”

After Potters Primary, Francis indicated that her plan is to convert several other primary and secondary schools into disability-friendly institutions.

“In Antigua we have four zones for primary schools, so if we do one school in each zone, any parent or person who’s disabled, they’ll be able to go to that school. After completing the four primary schools, we want to do three secondary schools,” Francis said.

She projected how the donations could contribute to a more accessible society further inspired by the student.

“Things worked out and she has a wheelchair now, but at some point, she’s going to outgrow it. If we are able to buy her an upgrade, that means this wheelchair that is now small, in the future someone else can use it. That means that with these donations that we collect, we’re going to be able to create a pool of wheelchairs,” Francis stated.

Furthermore, she spoke of using the donations to construct an accessible playground.

Francis told Observer the specially created app would mean utmost transparency in the donation process.

“One reason why projects of this magnitude fail is because there’s no accountability,” she explained. “So, we want the entire process to be transparent. You as a donor will be able to see exactly what your money has been spent on.”