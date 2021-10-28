Cedar Grove Primary joins list of beneficiaries for Rotary Club’s long-standing computer programme

By Carlena Knight

The Cedar Grove Primary school became the latest beneficiary of the Rotary Club of Antigua (RCA) yesterday.

The primary school was gifted 20 Dell all in one desktop computers, which features touch screen monitors and built-in microphones.

The official handing over ceremony was part of the club’s “Computers for the World”, which is spearheaded by Past President, Cordel Josiah, along with the Mill Reef Fund and the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club of Washington which partnered to provide funds for the purchase of the computers.

In this project, a team of Rotarians from Belleview Breakfast Rotary Club along with a team of Cisco Systems IT Students and Teachers from the Newport High School in Belleview, Washington State have been coming to Antigua and Barbuda and have been installing computers in government and private Schools as a donation to the Ministry of Education.

“This donation is as a result of a longstanding 12-year partnership. This partnership over the past 12 years has produced over 3,000 computers right across the educational system of Antigua and Barbuda. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve the community of Cedar Grove and the overall education system of Antigua and Barbuda. We would like to appeal to the students to enjoy these computers, take good care of them, use them effectively,” Josiah said.

Also speaking at the ceremony was the current RCA President, Joanna Spencer.

“We really want you to enjoy this. We know it has been a difficult year for students. Rather than having to learn from what you’re used to — a book or blackboard — you had to be on the PC and I must tip my hats off to you because when I was at the age that you are now, I don’t think I knew how to use a computer. I think all of this will definitely set you guys up for the long term,” Spencer added.

Spencer also thanked Mill Reef Fund for all their support throughout the years.

The staff of Cedar Grove Primary School not only thanked the RCA for the timely donation, but mentioned that the grade six students especially would benefit greatly from the devices.