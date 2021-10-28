Lawmen investigate two shootings

Police in Antigua and Barbuda are probing the circumstances surrounding two incidents involving firearms, one of which landed a man in hospital.

On Wednesday, lawmen reported that they are investigating the shooting of a Gray’s Farm man that resulted in him being to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

According to reports, the 30-year-old victim was found inside an abandoned building in Piccadilly shortly after 10am yesterday. He was later transported to the hospital, where doctors reported that his condition was stable at the time.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can assist them further with their investigation to contact the Dockyard Police Station at 460-1002.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are also investigating an alleged robbery and shooting incident at a supermarket in the Falmouth area.

The police said it was reported that the owner of the supermarket had just arrived at the business place when he was accosted by two armed suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed sum of money.

They did not release the name of the establishment.

Gunshots were reportedly fired during the incident; however, no one was injured.

Both suspects were described to be dark in complexion, over 5 feet tall and dressed in all dark clothing, with one described as stocky, while the other said to be slimly built.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activities is to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

Crimestoppers can also be reached at 800-Tips (8477) in connection with the incidents.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are continuing their investigations into the death of 66-year-old Jane Finch who was found dead in her home on October 4th.

According to a police statement, a female suspect remains in custody and is assisting with the ongoing probe.

They also revealed that a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday disclosed that the cause of her death is consistent with the injuries Finch sustained on the night of the incident.

In earlier reports, police said that Finch was found in the living room area of her home with injuries to her head.

The police also reported that Benjamin Silcott of Cassada Gardens who was sought by the police for a series of alleged home invasions at the northern side of the island is now in custody.

Law enforcement said the man has so far been charged for breaking into a home in Blue Waters and stealing a bottle of water, noting that further investigations are ongoing into other alleged incidents.