CDEMA launches climate resilient facility

CDEMA has officially launched its Caribbean Resilient Recovery Facility to build capacity through holistic approaches for climateresilient Caribbean.

The facility, launched during the agency’s Regional Recovery Symposium, is aligned to the Regional Response Mechanism and will be a turning point for recovery planning in the region.

CDEMA will be the pioneer for strategic guidance to resilient recovery, supported by interested stakeholders.

The Director of NODS Phillmore Mullin spoke to our newsroom about the importance of the new facility and what it means to Antigua and Barbuda.

Mullin says the new Resilient Recovery Facility also has training and information sharing components.