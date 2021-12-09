28.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 09 December, 2021
HomeUncategorizedCDEMA launches climate resilient facility
Uncategorized

CDEMA launches climate resilient facility

0
0

CDEMA has officially launched its Caribbean Resilient Recovery Facility to build capacity through holistic approaches for climateresilient Caribbean. 

The facility, launched during the agency’s Regional Recovery Symposium, is aligned to the Regional Response Mechanism and will be a turning point for recovery planning in the region.

CDEMA will be the pioneer for strategic guidance to resilient recovery, supported by interested stakeholders. 

The Director of NODS Phillmore Mullin spoke to our newsroom about the importance of the new facility and what it means to Antigua and Barbuda.

Mullin says the new Resilient Recovery Facility also has training and information sharing components.

Previous articlePolice report made against St. Peter MP
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one × 3 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!