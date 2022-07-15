Case delayed against woman found at homicide victim Jane Finch’s home

- Advertisement -

Latrishka Thomas

It will be another two months before Brittany Jno-Baptiste – the woman found at the home of Piccadilly homicide victim Jane Finch – reappears in court and the results of her psychiatric re-evaluation are disclosed.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste – who is charged with burglary – is alleged to have unlawfully entered Finch’s home on October 4 last year. She was reportedly at the scene when police entered and discovered Finch’s lifeless body.

Last month the defendant’s case was adjourned until July 14. However, with the court currently closed, the case has been postponed to September 21.

In late January, a report from the country’s lone psychiatrist, Dr James King, revealed that the 21-year-old defendant had an undisclosed psychiatric disorder.

The written report included a recommendation that Jno-Baptiste receive six months of treatment, after which she would be re-evaluated and the case could potentially proceed.

In the meantime, Jno-Baptiste was placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison to be treated, since the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital was said to be filled to capacity.

Canadian-born Finch, 66, was found dead in her home with stab wounds, but Jno-Baptiste has to date only been charged with burglary.