Sentencing of convicted killer adjourned to next week

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Kareem Richards will finally be sentenced next Friday for killing his friend during a fight at a party in 2018.

The convicted killer was to be sentenced by High Court Judge Colin Williams yesterday but the proceedings were adjourned.

Richards pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter just a few days into his murder trial.

He admitted to killing Ogwambi “Jahijah” Marshall of Christian Valley in February 2018 during a fight which erupted from an argument over derogatory remarks made about his sexuality.

The accused claims that he was provoked to anger which led to him stabbing Marshall multiple times about his body.

The post-mortem examination revealed 10 lacerations about Marshall’s body including to his heart, stomach and lungs.

According to the pathologist, the victim died as a result of the laceration to his heart.

Just over two weeks ago, the deceased’s mother told the court how much she misses her son who supported her in every possible way.

Richards’ lawyer, Michael Archibald, then interceded on his client’s behalf asking the judge for leniency.

The maximum sentence for the crime of manslaughter by reason of provocation is 35 years’ imprisonment.