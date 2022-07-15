Court still awaiting re-evaluation of alleged cutlass attacker diagnosed with mental illness

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been three months since a psychiatric re-evaluation was ordered for a schizophrenic man who allegedly chopped two children and a woman with a cutlass.

And when the man – who was also diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder – appeared in the High Court yesterday, the court heard that the prosecution is still yet to receive the report.

Jared Robinson is said to have attacked an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory, along with his 14-year-old cousin, in April 2020.

Robinson, who was 31 at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to murder, wounding with intent, and malicious damage.

But the Swetes resident is yet to answer to the charges, since the court was awaiting an update on his mental health.

In a report dated March 31 2022, psychiatrist Griffin Benjamin stated that Robinson is not fit to enter a plea and instead recommended that he take several forms of medication.

However, Robinson told Justice Colin Williams that he will not be taking any medication other than marijuana.

Yesterday, the now 33-year-old who admitted that he has been using the drug since the age of 16, maintained that he does not need any medication other than his own “remedy”.

Robinson was then told to return to court on October 14 for the results of his second psychiatric evaluation.