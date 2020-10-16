Case against murder accused adjourned

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Murder accused Akeem Henry appeared in St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday for his committal hearing, but the matter was adjourned a second time.

The prosecution told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that they wished not to tender three of 13 pieces of evidence and will tender them in the High Court instead.

Henry’s lawyer Wendel Robinson objected, and requested that he be shown all of the exhibits even if they are not being submitted at the committal stage.

“I don’t want that when I reach to the High Court; I am given a pig in a bag,” he said.

The matter was therefore adjourned until October 21 to allow for that to be done.

The magistrate also suggested that the prosecution tender all the evidence they have to avoid difficulties at the level of the High Court.

Henry, 26, made his first appearance in St John’s Magistrate’s Court in late April after being charged with the murder of Keon Carr of Christian Street, Gray’s Farm.

Chief Magistrate Walsh then remanded the Greenbay resident to prison until July, upon which time she would have determined if there is enough evidence to hand the matter over to the High Court for trial.

However, that had been adjourned until yesterday.

Carr, 34, was shot several times on December 27 2019, just moments after he visited his mother’s Christian Street home

He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to hospital that night.