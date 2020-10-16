Lawyer calls for dive shop burglary case to be dismissed

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The case involving three men charged with burglarising a dive shop earlier this year has been adjourned for a week.

The trio were charged in May in connection with the incident in which more than $30,000 worth of equipment was said to have been stolen from DiveCarib in English Harbour.

Mauriceson Valentine, 19, and Dashaungh Richards, 20, were jointly charged with breaking in and larceny, while Alvin Goodwin, 30, was charged with receiving the stolen goods.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday expecting to find out if there is enough evidence for their case to be committed to the High Court for trial.

The matter was adjourned until October 22 because the prosecution claimed that the file is still at the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP’s) office.

But one of the defendant’s lawyers, Wendel Robinson, said he believes “it is appropriate to have this matter dismissed” because of “many adjournments”.

“The matter was concluded in terms of investigation months ago,” he added.

The magistrate granted the adjournment requested by the prosecution in order to check with the DPP’s office and inquire whether the file was indeed sent in September, as the court heard. She will then make a determination on the matter.

The Dockyard Drive establishment was burgled on May 8, prompting the owners to offer a US$1,000 reward for information leading to the retrieval of the goods.

A police source told Observer at the time that almost all of the items had been recovered by officers investigating the incident.